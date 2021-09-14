Vaccination and COVID-19 case trends around the country and in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re continuing to track COVID-19 cases and taking a look at vaccination efforts here at home in Michiana and around the country.

Michigan and Indiana are seeing a slight increase in people who are fully vaccinated and daily COVID cases are still elevated but both states have recently seen a slight decrease in daily cases. There are still local efforts around Michiana to help people get the vaccine.

“It’s important to be safe across the board so we can get out and move about.” LaTonia Newhouse says. She is the Community Service Director with REAL Services.

A pop-up clinic happened Tuesday afternoon at REAL Services on Michigan Street in South Bend and it was an effort to get more shots into the arms of St. Joseph County residents. Those who got the shot got a $25 Wal-Mart gift card and a free meal.

“We’re watching our numbers and we want our community to be safe and so we thought if we can help and get people out and get them vaccinated, then that’s going to help us all out in the long run, be safer and be able to get back to our new normal,” Newhouse says.

So I dug into the latest numbers for COVID cases and vaccination trends across the country and here at home.

St Joseph County reports a 9% decrease in their 7 day average for COVID cases with 50% of residents fully vaccinated.

https://coviddatahub.southbendin.gov/

The CDC says that the United States as whole sits at 53.9% fully vaccinated with around 63% having at least one dose.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations_vacc-total-admin-rate-total

Looking at Michigan and their vaccine dashboard they’re around 61% fully vaccinated, and two months ago on July 1st the state was at 56%.

https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_103214-547150--,00.html

Turning now to Indiana where 54.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, the Hoosier state is around the same percentage as the US. Indiana has hovered around that 50% mark for a few months now.

https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm

New COVID cases in Indiana have dipped slightly with 5,197 reported on September 1st, and yesterday September 13th saw 3,580 new cases.

https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm

That trend is the same in Michigan but with a smaller decrease in cases. On September 1st there were 1,858 new cases, and September 11th saw 1,016 new cases. The numbers at the link below may have changed after this story was posted as the state updates the daily cases.

https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173---,00.html

I’m told vaccination is the key to seeing those numbers drop.

“Follow the science. We carefully watch CDC and the state of Indiana and the health department and we’re following the science and we’re hoping and we’re pushing to get folks vaccinated as that’s what’s recommended,” Newhouse says.

There’s a pop-up vaccination clinic planned for the Marina Grand Resort on September 23rd from 10am to 2pm in New Buffalo, Michigan. Of course, your local health department will have more information on how you can get vaccinated in your area.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.