Advertisement

Vaccination and COVID-19 case trends around the country and in Michiana

By Zach Horner
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re continuing to track COVID-19 cases and taking a look at vaccination efforts here at home in Michiana and around the country.

Michigan and Indiana are seeing a slight increase in people who are fully vaccinated and daily COVID cases are still elevated but both states have recently seen a slight decrease in daily cases. There are still local efforts around Michiana to help people get the vaccine.

“It’s important to be safe across the board so we can get out and move about.” LaTonia Newhouse says. She is the Community Service Director with REAL Services.

A pop-up clinic happened Tuesday afternoon at REAL Services on Michigan Street in South Bend and it was an effort to get more shots into the arms of St. Joseph County residents. Those who got the shot got a $25 Wal-Mart gift card and a free meal.

“We’re watching our numbers and we want our community to be safe and so we thought if we can help and get people out and get them vaccinated, then that’s going to help us all out in the long run, be safer and be able to get back to our new normal,” Newhouse says.

So I dug into the latest numbers for COVID cases and vaccination trends across the country and here at home.

St Joseph County reports a 9% decrease in their 7 day average for COVID cases with 50% of residents fully vaccinated.

https://coviddatahub.southbendin.gov/

The CDC says that the United States as whole sits at 53.9% fully vaccinated with around 63% having at least one dose.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations_vacc-total-admin-rate-total

Looking at Michigan and their vaccine dashboard they’re around 61% fully vaccinated, and two months ago on July 1st the state was at 56%.

https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_103214-547150--,00.html

Turning now to Indiana where 54.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, the Hoosier state is around the same percentage as the US. Indiana has hovered around that 50% mark for a few months now.

https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm

New COVID cases in Indiana have dipped slightly with 5,197 reported on September 1st, and yesterday September 13th saw 3,580 new cases.

https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm

That trend is the same in Michigan but with a smaller decrease in cases. On September 1st there were 1,858 new cases, and September 11th saw 1,016 new cases. The numbers at the link below may have changed after this story was posted as the state updates the daily cases.

https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173---,00.html

I’m told vaccination is the key to seeing those numbers drop.

“Follow the science. We carefully watch CDC and the state of Indiana and the health department and we’re following the science and we’re hoping and we’re pushing to get folks vaccinated as that’s what’s recommended,” Newhouse says.

There’s a pop-up vaccination clinic planned for the Marina Grand Resort on September 23rd from 10am to 2pm in New Buffalo, Michigan. Of course, your local health department will have more information on how you can get vaccinated in your area.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
House party turns deadly in South Bend
24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
Witness saw shooter escape moments after man killed at South Bend house party
It happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Olive Street. The officer was...
South Bend police officer hit by driver while responding to welfare check
The South Bend Clinic is just one of dozens of healthcare systems across the country...
New Pfizer Covid-19 treatment going through trials at the South Bend Clinic
WNDU First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday PM

Latest News

Sherry Krask is the city's contact for this event and says they are not looking for anymore...
Scam Alert: Someone pretending to be coordinator of ‘Elkhart Food Truck and Tailgate Party’
The St. Joe County VA clinic is helping veterans who are unable to use a standard bike still...
St. Joe County VA hosts Mobility Clinic for veterans
Thousands all over the country come together Tuesday to honor fallen Marine Cpl. Humberto...
Logansport community honors Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez
The Logansport native and 12 other U.S. service members lost their lives last month at an...
Funeral service held for Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez