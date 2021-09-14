Advertisement

Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a "Taco Lover's Pass" that gets them one of a variety of...
Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Forget taco Tuesdays – how about tacos every day?

Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for tacos.

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.

Panera is also trying out subscriptions, including a monthly plan that gives you a free cup of coffee every day.

Taco Bell is trying out the subscription service at about 20 of its Tucson, Arizona restaurants.

There’s no word when it might roll out for the rest of the country.

