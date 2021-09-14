Advertisement

St. Joseph County Democratic Party chair resigns

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - For the second time this year, St. Joseph County’s Democratic Party chair has resigned.

Attorney Mark Torma had only been on the job since May. Sources say Torma’s resignation comes for personal and professional reasons.

Torma replaced Stan Wruble, who was re-elected in March, but resigned in April and moved to Arizona.

