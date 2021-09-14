Advertisement

St. Joe County VA hosts Mobility Clinic for veterans

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joe County VA clinic is helping veterans who are unable to use a standard bike still experience the joy of riding.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, an adaptive cycling clinic gave veterans the opportunity to test out multiple styles of bikes.

Everything from trikes to handcycles to electric-assist bikes were available to test ride in hopes of finding a good fit.

Those hosting the clinic say cycling is great for physical and mental health and can also be a great activity for socialization.

“Health is always an important thing. We’re really seeing it now, especially with the whole covid lockdown, we saw how much people were gaining weight, were not out and about, and again, if they can’t ride a regular bike, that will limit their ability to get out and about and be on the road and be safe,” Mobility Clinic Program Manager Vincent Campbell said. “We can fit it right to them because we have all different styles, shapes and sizes, different pedals, different seats. So it really is beneficial because a one-size-fits-all fits no one. So we really have to have the veteran try out the equipment so they can see if they’re safe in it.”

If you missed Tuesday’s event and are interested in learning more about adaptive cycling options, you can contact the St. Joe County VA at 574-272-9000 to learn more about future mobility clinics in the county.

