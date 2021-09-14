Advertisement

South Bend Common Council discusses increase in building heights

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Things are looking up in South Bend.

At a meeting Monday night, the South Bend Common Council discussed a rezoning ordinance that would increase maximum building heights from 40 to 55 feet.

The goal is to help make the area more attractive and to help revitalize certain neighborhoods.

“The City of South Bend wants to grow. Should grow. Has to grow,” says Henry Davis Jr., South Bend Common Council member. “We cannot live back in the early 1800′s, mid-1800′s. We want to make sure our building codes are up to par, but also having the ability to build higher than we have in the past and so this is what this is about.”

The ordinance will be discussed again soon.

