Snack fans can enter to win stay in Planters’ ‘NUTmobile’

Mr. Peanut is renting out Planters' "NUTmobile" to one fan.
Mr. Peanut is renting out Planters' "NUTmobile" to one fan.(Hormel Foods Corporation via CNN Newosurce)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (CNN) - Who’s ready to go nuts?

Planters’ “NUTmobile,” the snack company’s peanut-shaped vehicle, is now open for business.

The 26-foot-long “Peanut on Wheels” is now located on waterfront property in Duluth, Minnesota.

A night’s stay costs the same price as a jar of Planters Peanuts, $3.50, but there’s a catch: there’s only a single booking for a two-night stay in the giant peanut.

Along with the booking, the winner of the sweepstakes will also get a $1,500 travel stipend, and of course, plenty of peanuts.

The sweepstakes opens on Sept. 17 and will end on Oct. 1. Those interested can visit mrpeanutinnanutshell.com to enter.

