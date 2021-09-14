Advertisement

Scam Alert: Someone pretending to be coordinator of ‘Elkhart Food Truck and Tailgate Party’

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a vendor or want to get involved with the “Elkhart Food Truck and Tailgate Party,” you need to know about this scam alert.

Someone is pretending to be the coordinator of the event and is taking payments via PayPal. Sherry Krask is the city’s contact for this event and says they are not looking for anymore vendors.

If you’re in contact with anyone else other than Sherry, you are asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

From the Office of Mayor Rod Roberson:

The City of Elkhart and the Parks Department have become aware of an individual taking advantage of our Food Truck and Tailgating Party vendors. This individual is pretending to be the coordinator of this event and is taking payments via PayPal. Sherry Krask is the city’s contact for this event’s vendors. We are not looking for any more vendors for this event. If you have been in contact with anyone else other than Sherry Krask please contact the Police Department.

