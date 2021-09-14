Advertisement

Police searching for missing South Bend woman

63-year-old Lorna Banks was reported missing back on Sept. 9 from her Riverside South Bend home.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in South Bend need your help locating 63-year-old Lorna Banks.

Banks was reported missing back on Sept. 9 from her Riverside South Bend home. She is 5′5″ and weighs 180 lbs. Police say she could be heading to Chicago.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

