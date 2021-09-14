Advertisement

La Casa de Amistad earns $100K grant from Lowe’s

Lowe's employees volunteer to install a $100,000 landscaping project at La Casa de Amistad.
Lowe's employees volunteer to install a $100,000 landscaping project at La Casa de Amistad.(Maria Catanzarite)
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lowe’s Home Improvement selected La Casa de Amistad for a $100,000 landscaping grant as part of the 100 Hometowns initiative, which also celebrates the company’s centennial.

On Tuesday, over a dozen Lowe’s employees from the South Bend store planted trees, flowers, mulched, and did other landscaping projects on the La Casa property.

“A lot of times, we’re just so used to interacting with the customers and selling them products, but here’s a situation where the employees get to really come out and work with the community, and, you know, help with putting new trees out and putting flowers out. I mean, that’s huge to be able to support the community in this way,” said Rickey Ward, Store Manager at Lowe’s in South Bend.

Earlier this summer, the non-profit moved into the former Xavier School of Excellence building on South Michigan Street, a location that La Casa Director of Development Juan Constantino said puts them in prime position to impact the community.

“As soon as you get off the roundabout [on Michigan Street], and it says, ‘Welcome to South Bend, ‘it’s La Casa,” remarked Constantino. “We want our community and our team and our kids to be proud about the space that they’re in. And we want to make it a beautiful space, and Lowe’s is making that happen.”

Lowe’s picked La Casa out of more than 2,200 applications for the 100 Hometowns grant. Only 99 other projects across 36 states received $100,000 in funding a piece.

“Being the only Latino Hispanic serving regional center like our kind within quite a few miles-radius is a testament to our work here,” Constantino said.

La Casa has long offered a bilingual pre-school and legal services but also serves people who don’t speak Spanish.

“Our last citizenship class of 60 students represented 20 different countries, ranging from Japan, Congo, Malawi, folks from Central and South America, and the such, so very much a gambit of folks in terms of what we’re reaching,” said Constantino.

Ward from Lowe’s said it’s gratifying to beautify the La Casa property and hoped the changes impact the youth served by the community center.

“They’re going to get to see these plants every time they pull up into the parking lot. Some of these trees - they’re going to be sitting out doing a lunch break and just enjoying the shade, so I think it’s nice we’re able to partner with them and do something for the city and also work with the youth with La Casa,” he said.

La Casa was the only grant recipient from Indiana.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
House party turns deadly in South Bend
24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
Witness saw shooter escape moments after man killed at South Bend house party
It happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Olive Street. The officer was...
South Bend police officer hit by driver while responding to welfare check
The South Bend Clinic is just one of dozens of healthcare systems across the country...
New Pfizer Covid-19 treatment going through trials at the South Bend Clinic
WNDU First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday PM

Latest News

The new vaccine incentive shows how many companies are trying to win over vaccine-hesitant...
Whirlpool offering workers $1K to get vaccinated
There was a heavy police presence in a Niles neighborhood for much of Tuesday morning.
Standoff in Niles ends peacefully
A public funeral ceremony was held Tuesday to honor the life, memory and bravery of the...
Funeral service for Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Storms End, Cooler Wednesday...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast