Advertisement

Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19

Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for...
Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for chemotherapy.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Jeff Bridges shared some good news on Monday. His cancer is in remission, and he survived a bout of COVID-19 earlier this year.

The 71-year-old has been battling lymphoma for nearly a year.

In a new blog posted to Bridges’ website, “The Big Lebowski” star said his mass has shrunk to the size of a marble.

However, he said having COVID-19 made his cancer look like “a piece of cake.”

Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for chemotherapy. He ended up being hospitalized for five weeks.

Bridges credits the vaccine for improving his COVID-19 long-hauler symptoms.

He said he is “feeling much better,” and he was recently able to walk his daughter Hayley down the aisle on her wedding day without needing oxygen.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
House party turns deadly in South Bend
24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
Witness saw shooter escape moments after man killed at South Bend house party
WNDU First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday PM
The South Bend Clinic is just one of dozens of healthcare systems across the country...
New Pfizer Covid-19 treatment going through trials at the South Bend Clinic
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating a fatal shooting
One killed in early morning shooting

Latest News

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Damage at Stanley’s General Store, heavy winds, rain seen in Matagorda, Texas, Monday. (Source:...
Strong winds from TS Nicholas damages gas station in Texas
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights face arraignment