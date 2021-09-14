Advertisement

Indiana health officials urging precaution after first human case of West Nile Virus in 2021 reported

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are urging everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites after the first human West Nile Virus case of 2021 was identified in the state.

The virus was found in a Lake County resident and in mosquitoes in several other counties, including St. Joseph and Elkhart counties. As of Friday, Sept. 10, 83 mosquito pools tested positive in Indiana.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says all Hoosiers should take precautions against mosquito-borne diseases until the first hard freeze.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating a fatal shooting
One killed in early morning shooting
24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
House party turns deadly in South Bend
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
WNDU First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday PM
Patriots Parade Event held to honor and celebrate veterans, victims, and heroes
Patriots Parade event held in Mishawaka

Latest News

The goal is to help make the area more attractive and to help revitalize certain neighborhoods.
South Bend Common Council discusses increase in building heights
Attorney Mark Torma had only been on the job since May.
St. Joseph County Democratic Party chair resigns
The space reopened Monday after six months of construction.
Common area of downtown Mishawaka library reopens after renovations
During one of the department's routine tests in 2015, low levels of a contaminant were found.
Goshen investigating water contamination
VCU Health expert John McCarthy says the booster shot recommendation for those with weakened...
Immunization records available online in Michigan