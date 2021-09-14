Indiana health officials urging precaution after first human case of West Nile Virus in 2021 reported

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are urging everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites after the first human West Nile Virus case of 2021 was identified in the state.

The virus was found in a Lake County resident and in mosquitoes in several other counties, including St. Joseph and Elkhart counties. As of Friday, Sept. 10, 83 mosquito pools tested positive in Indiana.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says all Hoosiers should take precautions against mosquito-borne diseases until the first hard freeze.

