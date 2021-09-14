Advertisement

Immunization records available online in Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has created a way for adults to find their vaccination records online.

It’s open to residents 18 and older. You can download, save or print your vaccination history free of charge.

You must create an account and upload a driver’s license or passport. COVID-19 vaccinations will be included.

