Goshen investigating water contamination

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Goshen has secured funding to investigate water contamination.

During one of the department’s routine tests in 2015, low levels of a contaminant were found. After two investigations, officials were unable to determine the source of it.

Now, officials are working on a deep ground-water assessment in hopes of finding the cause.

The city’s drinking water is well-below a level of concern and the trace amounts have been decreasing over time.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.