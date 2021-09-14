Goshen investigating water contamination
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Goshen has secured funding to investigate water contamination.
During one of the department’s routine tests in 2015, low levels of a contaminant were found. After two investigations, officials were unable to determine the source of it.
Now, officials are working on a deep ground-water assessment in hopes of finding the cause.
The city’s drinking water is well-below a level of concern and the trace amounts have been decreasing over time.
