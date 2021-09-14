Gentlemen & Scholars prepares for 6th annual Spelling Bee Explosion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Middle school and high school students in South Bend will put their spelling skills to the test on September 19 for the 6th annual Spelling Bee Explosion.

Hosted by mentorship organization Gentlemen & Scholars, more than 40 scholars will be competing at the Bendix Theatre for scholarship prizes on Sunday.

Since starting the event, Gentleman & Scholars has given out more than 12,000 dollars in scholarship money to students in the South Bend community.

The spelling bee is aimed at encouraging strong literacy and communication skills, and the “explosion” includes singing, dancing, poetry and more.

“There’s so much stuff going on, I don’t want to give everything away right now. But just imagine a spelling bee on steroids, so it’s going to touch all your senses, and then you’re going to be amazed by all of the academic talent that is going to be displayed as well,” Gentlemen & Scholars Founder William Douglas said.

“The community probably sees us hustling all year long, and it comes down to this point where we’ll be able to give scholarship money to these kids. So we’ve been doing the spelling bee, this is our 6th one, so we’ve given over $12,000 out already back to the kids,” Gentlemen & Scholars President Shane Williams said.

The event has limited capacity in person, but organizers hope to televise the spelling bee at a later date.

For more information about how to support Gentlemen & Scholars, click here.

To visit the Gentlemen & Scholars Facebook page, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.