Advertisement

Funeral service held for Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WNDU) - The family of Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez just got about “6.8 million Hoosiers bigger.”

Those words came from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb today during public funeral services to honor the life, memory, and bravery of Sanchez, and to support his family.

The Logansport native and 12 other U.S. service members lost their lives last month at an airport in Afghanistan.

“He Gave his life defending innocent civilians fleeing from the chaos that had become Afghanistan,” said former Vice President Mike Pence. “He specifically stood his post aiding vulnerable adults and children at the airport fleeing for safety.

“On behalf of our grateful state, Bert’s state, where this boy became a man, we offer our deepest condolences,” Governor Holcomb told the crowd gathered at Logansport High School.

While Mike Pence previously served as Vice President, he said he came to today’s gathering as a Marine parent. “Karen and I understand the immense pride that you feel. But we cannot comprehend the sense of loss of one so dear to your family and to the nation.”

Corporal Sanchez was described as being tall and lanky, smart and funny. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2017 after finishing high school in Logansport.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
House party turns deadly in South Bend
24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
Witness saw shooter escape moments after man killed at South Bend house party
It happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Olive Street. The officer was...
South Bend police officer hit by driver while responding to welfare check
The South Bend Clinic is just one of dozens of healthcare systems across the country...
New Pfizer Covid-19 treatment going through trials at the South Bend Clinic
WNDU First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday PM

Latest News

Sherry Krask is the city's contact for this event and says they are not looking for anymore...
Scam Alert: Someone pretending to be coordinator of ‘Elkhart Food Truck and Tailgate Party’
The St. Joe County VA clinic is helping veterans who are unable to use a standard bike still...
St. Joe County VA hosts Mobility Clinic for veterans
Michigan and Indiana are seeing a slight increase in people who are fully vaccinated and daily...
Vaccination and COVID-19 case trends around the country and in Michiana
Thousands all over the country come together Tuesday to honor fallen Marine Cpl. Humberto...
Logansport community honors Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez