Funeral service held for Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WNDU) - The family of Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez just got about “6.8 million Hoosiers bigger.”

Those words came from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb today during public funeral services to honor the life, memory, and bravery of Sanchez, and to support his family.

The Logansport native and 12 other U.S. service members lost their lives last month at an airport in Afghanistan.

“He Gave his life defending innocent civilians fleeing from the chaos that had become Afghanistan,” said former Vice President Mike Pence. “He specifically stood his post aiding vulnerable adults and children at the airport fleeing for safety.

“On behalf of our grateful state, Bert’s state, where this boy became a man, we offer our deepest condolences,” Governor Holcomb told the crowd gathered at Logansport High School.

While Mike Pence previously served as Vice President, he said he came to today’s gathering as a Marine parent. “Karen and I understand the immense pride that you feel. But we cannot comprehend the sense of loss of one so dear to your family and to the nation.”

Corporal Sanchez was described as being tall and lanky, smart and funny. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2017 after finishing high school in Logansport.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.