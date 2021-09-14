First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Likely Tuesday Evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot and humid with a mixture of sunshine and clouds for the first half of the day. Very breezy with winds gusting to 30 mph at times. During the afternoon clouds begin to increase as a line of showers and thunderstorms develops just West of our area. The storms gain steam and will likely be strong to severe as they move West to East across Michiana between about 4pm and 9pm this evening. The storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and even some pockets of hail. Stay weather aware and keep checking back this afternoon with your First Alert Weather team for the latest on this severe weather threat! High of 89.

TUESDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Between 4pm and 9pm the severe weather threat moves across the area bringing the threat for string gusty winds and isolated pockets of hail along with heavy rain. Gusty winds calm after the storms move through as skies begin to clear overnight. The humidity drops as well. Low of 62.

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler and less humid heading through Wednesday. Highs only in the upper 70s with a nice breeze off of the lake. The humidity remains low under lots of sunshine. High of 77.

THURSDAY: Another day with lots of sunshine. Highs will get back into the lower 80s under lots of sunshine as we inch closer to the weekend. High of 82.

LONG RANGE: The weekend features more sunshine with a very isolated chance of a shower or rumble of thunder during the afternoon and evening of Notre Dame football gameday. Heading into next week we remain much above average and bring back in some more chances for scattered thunderstorms during the middle of the week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, September 13th, 2021

Monday’s High: 89

Monday’s Low: 66

Precipitation: 0.00″

