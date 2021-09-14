Advertisement

Logansport community honors Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WNDU) - He made the ultimate sacrifice, but those who love fallen Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez must now let him go.

“It breaks my heart. It just breaks my heart,” Logansport resident Betty Guess says.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old, who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in August 26th attack while serving in Afghanistan, was laid to rest in Logansport, his hometown.

Marry Louthain, a life-long Logansport resident, inspired by Humberto’s courage and bravery came out to watch the procession under the Garrison Flag at Cliff Street, despite her old-age and needing a walker to get there.

“This young man died for us. I just think he was a great person,” Louthain says.

While his service for his country was cut far shorter than expected, he left his family, his friends, and a long line of folks all over the country proud to call Humberto one of their own.

“They’re heroes will never be forgotten. We will not allow this young man’s name to be forgotten and we will say his name,” Indiana Patriot Guard Riders State Captain John Petro says.

Folks who pay tribute to Humberto and his family say they hope his story will help inspire others to serve their country like Humberto served his.

