Cultivate Food Rescue gears up for annual Taste of Hope

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is Hunger Action Month and Cultivate Food Rescue is gearing up for a big fundraiser.

Taste of Hope will take place Thursday, September 16th, on the Island at the Century Center in South Bend.

The event will feature live music from “The 1985” and 15 guest chefs will offer samples of their food.

The money raised throughout the night will support Cultivate Food Rescue’s backpack program. The goal is to provide 1,000 hungry students with weekend meals throughout the school year.

“We couldn’t have it last year because of COVID obviously, but this is our 5th one,” said Todd Zeltwanger from Cultivate Food Rescue. “It’s grown every year. But we have to have it to be able to cover the cost and be able to provide these meals all school year long.”

Taste of Hope will take place from 6 – 8:30 p.m.

To get tickets to Taste of Hope, click here.

