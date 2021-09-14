Common area of downtown Mishawaka library reopens after renovations

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A common area of the public library in downtown Mishawaka has been turned into something uncommon.

The space reopened Monday after six months of construction. Television screens now line a wall, although they’re muted with closed captioning.

Moveable furniture now fills the common area, while glass walled rooms line the southern end of the space.

The idea is to encourage collaboration.

“There’s no reserved spaces, so its first come, first serve,” says Judy Lykowski of Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library. “And it’s just modernized now, so we’re really excited to offer this because a lot of times people think of a public library as a place that’s quiet and you come to relax and focus on what you’re doing. But this is a space that we want the community to use and embrace.”

Construction continues at the library’s heritage room, which will offer a traditional “quiet space.”

