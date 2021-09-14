City officials react to Joshua Reynolds’s resignation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we first reported last week, South Bend’s embattled Community Police Review Board Director has resigned.

For several months, the South Bend Common Council has been adamant about letting Joshua Reynolds go.

Reynolds was reportedly suspended a half dozen times between 2009-2016.

“We found out about Reynolds’s resignation through the media,” said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis Jr.

“I think it was very much needed for him to resign so the city and the council can move forward with a replacement and starting the process all over,” said South Bend Common Council Member Sharon McBride.

“We are happy that we are moving past. This is about the community,” Davis said.

“I have mixed feelings about the citizen’s review board overall, but I know for it to be successful there needs to be trust within every community,” said South Bend Common Council Member Eli Wax.

The common council passed an amended bill last month that now gives Mayor James Mueller authority over the director’s position and the board.

“The role that we would play in this is being at the table with the mayor’s office and working hand-in-hand with the process since it is the council’s ordinance,” McBride said.

The director will investigate police misconduct and the board will review complaints filed against officers.

“We just want to be as transparent as possible to ensure the type of trust we are looking for with this process,” Davis said.

