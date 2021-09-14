Brian Kelly wants to see Irish offense spread out more

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first two games of the season were dominated by Michael Mayer which everyone was expecting and the resurgence of Kevin Austin.

Michael Mayer has three touchdowns so far this season which has entirely surpassed his touchdown total from all of last year already.

Mayer and Austin combined have been the targets of Irish quarterbacks 56% of the time.

But that doesn’t leave much space for other weapons such as Avery Davis, Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins to get involved.

Head Coach Brian Kelly wants that to change.

“Yeah, we need more,” Kelly said. “We need more blankets. We’re looking for more of them. They’re two really good players, but Braden Lenzy was open a couple of times, we missed him. We gotta get him the football. Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis, we got to get our running backs going. We’ve got to get Kyren [Williams] going. We got to get Chris [Tyree] going. So it’s nice to have two, but two is not enough. We really got to get all these guys involved and they’re all capable of making big plays for us. I think that’s something that we’ll continue to talk about in practice and in our preparation about how the ball has got to get out to those guys that can make plays.”

The Irish take on Purdue this Saturday at 2:30 back here on WNDU as Kelly hopes to get some of his other receivers some action.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.