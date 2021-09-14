Advertisement

Brian Kelly wants to see Irish offense spread out more

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first two games of the season were dominated by Michael Mayer which everyone was expecting and the resurgence of Kevin Austin.

Michael Mayer has three touchdowns so far this season which has entirely surpassed his touchdown total from all of last year already.

Mayer and Austin combined have been the targets of Irish quarterbacks 56% of the time.

But that doesn’t leave much space for other weapons such as Avery Davis, Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins to get involved.

Head Coach Brian Kelly wants that to change.

“Yeah, we need more,” Kelly said. “We need more blankets. We’re looking for more of them. They’re two really good players, but Braden Lenzy was open a couple of times, we missed him. We gotta get him the football. Joe Wilkins, Avery Davis, we got to get our running backs going. We’ve got to get Kyren [Williams] going. We got to get Chris [Tyree] going. So it’s nice to have two, but two is not enough. We really got to get all these guys involved and they’re all capable of making big plays for us. I think that’s something that we’ll continue to talk about in practice and in our preparation about how the ball has got to get out to those guys that can make plays.”

The Irish take on Purdue this Saturday at 2:30 back here on WNDU as Kelly hopes to get some of his other receivers some action.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
House party turns deadly in South Bend
24-year-old Montell O'Neal of South Bend was shot and killed while at a house party early...
Witness saw shooter escape moments after man killed at South Bend house party
It happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Olive Street. The officer was...
South Bend police officer hit by driver while responding to welfare check
The South Bend Clinic is just one of dozens of healthcare systems across the country...
New Pfizer Covid-19 treatment going through trials at the South Bend Clinic
WNDU First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday PM

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) in action against Toledo in an NCAA college football game...
Football guy: Jack Coan shows grit throughout Toledo game
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws while playing Toledo in the first half of an...
Tyler Buchner makes Notre Dame debut against Toledo
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) rushes away from Washington defensive back Kyler...
Michigan beats Washington 31-10 after Harbaugh’s trick play
Bertrand once again led the team in tackles, this time with 11.
JD Bertrand earns game ball from Toledo game