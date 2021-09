Stafford leads LA Rams past Bears 34-14 in dynamic debut

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Matthew Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a dynamic debut for the Los Angeles Rams.

The veteran quarterback led LA past Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears for a 34-14 victory Sunday night.

Stafford found Van Jefferson for a 67-yard touchdown on his second pass for the Rams.

Stafford hit a wide-open Cooper Kupp for a 56-yard TD to open the third quarter, and he found Robert Woods for a clinching score with 3:17 to play.

Dalton passed for 206 yards in his Bears debut, while rookie quarterback Justin Fields rushed for a 3-yard score while getting a handful of snaps in his NFL debut.

9/12/2021 11:23:49 PM (GMT -4:00)