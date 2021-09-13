Advertisement

Stafford leads LA Rams past Bears 34-14 in dynamic debut

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is hauled down by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron...
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is hauled down by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Sep. 12, 2021
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Matthew Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a dynamic debut for the Los Angeles Rams.

The veteran quarterback led LA past Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears for a 34-14 victory Sunday night.

Stafford found Van Jefferson for a 67-yard touchdown on his second pass for the Rams.

Stafford hit a wide-open Cooper Kupp for a 56-yard TD to open the third quarter, and he found Robert Woods for a clinching score with 3:17 to play.

Dalton passed for 206 yards in his Bears debut, while rookie quarterback Justin Fields rushed for a 3-yard score while getting a handful of snaps in his NFL debut.

