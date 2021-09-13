Advertisement

South Bend police officer hit by driver while responding to welfare check

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car early Monday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Olive Street. The officer was responding to a call of an unresponsive person behind the wheel of a car.

The officer was able to wake the man up, but as the officer was speaking to the driver, he suddenly put his car in drive and sped off at a high and reckless speed, hitting the officer and knocking him to the ground.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries to his lower extremities.

Right now, officials are looking for the driver. If have any information you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263. You can also call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating a fatal shooting
One killed in early morning shooting
House Party in South ends in a fatal shooting
House party turns deadly in South Bend
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Patriots Parade Event held to honor and celebrate veterans, victims, and heroes
Patriots Parade event held in Mishawaka
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown catch in the second half of an NCAA...
No. 8 Notre Dame survives Toledo 32-29 after wild 4Q

Latest News

Notre Dame is 2-0 on the season, but Irish eyes aren't exactly smiling.
Notre Dame hosts Purdue Saturday
A water line valve broke on Colfax Avenue on Friday.
Broken valve causes major weekend flooding on DTSB street
Last year, the pandemic canceled the golf outing that has served as a major fundraiser for the...
‘Run Jane Run’ golf outing held at Knollwood Country Club
Crossroads employees have all spent time in prison.
Crossroads Solar recognized for impact on local community