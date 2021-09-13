South Bend police officer hit by driver while responding to welfare check

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car early Monday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Olive Street. The officer was responding to a call of an unresponsive person behind the wheel of a car.

The officer was able to wake the man up, but as the officer was speaking to the driver, he suddenly put his car in drive and sped off at a high and reckless speed, hitting the officer and knocking him to the ground.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries to his lower extremities.

Right now, officials are looking for the driver. If have any information you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263. You can also call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

