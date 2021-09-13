Advertisement

‘Run Jane Run’ golf outing held at Knollwood Country Club

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - “Run Jane Run” is back up and running.

Last year, the pandemic canceled the golf outing that has served as a major fundraiser for the YWCA for more than three decades.

On Monday, the 36th edition of “Run Jane Run” took place at Knollwood Country Club, with 180 golfers taking part.

“The YWCA serves women and children most of them coming from domestic violence backgrounds, also women who have been victims of sexual assault and those with substance use problems,” says Amanda Ceravolo of the YWCA. “And so, we serve those who often have nowhere else to go.”

The golf outing has raised nearly $1.3 million for the YWCA over the past 36 years.

