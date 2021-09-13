Advertisement

Round of Storms Tuesday Evening?

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE WARM THAN COOL... It is September, and the weather can turn cool sometimes, but also be hot and humid at others. In this case, we’re going to see a fair amount of warmth. The next 24 hours will be quite humid, then a cool front will bring showers and storms in many areas Tuesday evening. And there is a slight risk of severe weather. We cool down for a day or two, and then it’s back to more heat...

Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying rather muggy. Low: 68, Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm and humid...an evening t’storm in many areas. High: 89, Wind: SSW 9-18

Tuesday night: Storms ending, then turning less humid. Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny and comfortable. High: 77

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating a fatal shooting
One killed in early morning shooting
House Party in South ends in a fatal shooting
House party turns deadly in South Bend
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Patriots Parade Event held to honor and celebrate veterans, victims, and heroes
Patriots Parade event held in Mishawaka
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown catch in the second half of an NCAA...
No. 8 Notre Dame survives Toledo 32-29 after wild 4Q

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
WNDU First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday PM
Josh Niles Scream Park 645
Josh Niles Scream Park 645
Matt Full Weather 9/13/2021
Matt Full Weather 9/13/2021