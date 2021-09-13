REAL Services hosting mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - REAL Services is sponsoring a pop-up Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic administered by the St. Joseph County Health Department on Tuesday, Sept. 14, between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at its main office building on 1151 S. Michigan Street in South Bend.

You are encouraged to register online at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/ and look for “Mobile Clinic – St. Joseph County – SJC Mobile Clinic VAX.”

However, the clinic is also welcoming walk-ins.

For each person receiving the vaccine, you will get a $25 Walmart gift card and a free lunch from the REAL Grille.

For each person receiving the vaccine, you will get a $25 Walmart gift card and a free lunch from the REAL Grille. (REAL Services, Inc.)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.