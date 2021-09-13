Advertisement

Medical Moment: Heart disease outcomes

Does race play a part?
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As many as 1-in-500 American adults have a condition where their hearts have become enlarged.

It makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood through the body. Now, new research examines racial disparities in the outcomes of these heart patients.

People with cardiomyopathy may have no symptoms at all or their symptoms may be very mild at first.

“Over time, if we don’t get patients on good medications and things like that, then they will progress to what we call clinical heart failure, where they develop symptoms of shortness of breath, leg swelling,” says Shazli Khan at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Khan is studying racial disparities in cardiomyopathy outcomes. She and her colleagues looked at data from 18,000 patients over a six-year period.

“What we actually found was that black patients in our cohort had a much higher prevalence of a lot of chronic medical conditions,” Khan says. “So more chronic kidney disease, higher blood pressure, higher rates of diabetes. And in fact, they were actually dying more than the white patients with cardiomyopathy.”

In fact, researchers found black patients diagnosed with cardiomyopathy were 15 percent more likely to die than white patients. Khan says the study findings suggest that providers should stress earlier interventions.

“That they’re coming in to fill their medications, making appointments, giving them resources and sort of educating them on what the long-term effects of certain conditions are,” Khan says.

Symptoms may be mild or vague at first, so having this information could help doctors identify higher risk patients earlier.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating a fatal shooting
One killed in early morning shooting
House Party in South ends in a fatal shooting
House party turns deadly in South Bend
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Patriots Parade Event held to honor and celebrate veterans, victims, and heroes
Patriots Parade event held in Mishawaka
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown catch in the second half of an NCAA...
No. 8 Notre Dame survives Toledo 32-29 after wild 4Q

Latest News

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Olive Street. The officer was...
South Bend police officer hit by driver while responding to welfare check
Notre Dame is 2-0 on the season, but Irish eyes aren't exactly smiling.
Notre Dame hosts Purdue Saturday
A water line valve broke on Colfax Avenue on Friday.
Broken valve causes major weekend flooding on DTSB street
Last year, the pandemic canceled the golf outing that has served as a major fundraiser for the...
‘Run Jane Run’ golf outing held at Knollwood Country Club
Crossroads employees have all spent time in prison.
Crossroads Solar recognized for impact on local community