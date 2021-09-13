Advertisement

Joshua Short and Melissa Stephens visit the Niles Scream Park

By Melissa Stephens and Joshua Short
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - 16 News Now’s Joshua Short and Melissa Stephens visited the Niles Scream Park on Monday morning.

It’s been a tradition for the two since 2018, and they had to go together one last time before Joshua Short takes his talents to Denver.

The morning was filled with screams, laughter, and many frightening moments.

“There’s always something new to look forward to,” said Aaron Smith, park manager. “We will change, depending on the attraction, 80 to 90 percent of what you can expect. So last year was the Basement, now it’s Nuclear Nightmare.”

The non-profit uses around 200 volunteers a night to staff the attractions and raised more than $109,000 last year alone for local charities.

The park is open from 8 – 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights through September, adding Sunday nights in October.

For more information, visit haunted.org

