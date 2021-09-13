Advertisement

House party turns deadly in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of shooting that took place early Sunday morning has been identified as 24-year-old Montell O’Neal of South Bend. Neighbors in the East Washington Street neighborhood are fed up with landlords as they have shared that this isn’t the first house party shooting incident the neighborhood has experienced.

The house party that turned deadly was located at 821 East Washington Street where O’Neal was shot in the doorway of the home.

The neighborhood is used to streets being littered due to to frequent house parties as many college students rent out homes there.

“This is a real neighborhood with real people and real families. Children who can’t get to sleep,” said Matt Costello.

Matt Costello has been a resident of the East Washington Neighborhood for 20 years, and though many residents have moved, due to property decreasing in value, Costello has spent years renovating his home and does not want to have to leave it behind.

“There are fights, and loud music, and public urination, and of course lots of littering. They have no idea who’s gonna come to these parties and they can’t control them or the behavior,” said Costello

Police investigators have stated that the house is rented by Holy Cross College Students. However, in a statement sent to us by The Holy Cross College President, Reverend David T. Tyson, the college stated that “there is no indication that any Holy Cross College Students were involved.”

With little evidence leading to a culprit, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, but we will stick with the story and provide updates as more information develops.

