Football guy: Jack Coan shows grit throughout Toledo game

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football’s offense was struggling early on Saturday so Brian Kelly decided to make a change and throw in true freshman Tyler Buchner for a couple of series throughout the rest of the game.

But that didn’t bother starter Jack Coan. He just wanted to win.

“Jack is a just a great character kid,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “He just wants to win. He stayed ready, you know, and knew that. We told him, This is something that we’re going to do to help the football team win today. He was, again, prepared and ready to get back in there and help us in that last drive. He was outstanding.”

Coan still finished with 239 yards and two touchdowns, however he was sacked six times.

He marched the Irish down the field for the game winning drive and even had a dislocated finger popped back in the process of it all.

The definition of a football guy doing whatever it took to win.

“I think that just shows his grit, his intensity and his mentality,” running back Chris Tyree said. “I think that being able to show that grit is really important for our offense so I think that it was a great performance from him.”

Jack Coan and the Irish look to make it 3-0 as they welcome in Purdue this Saturday at 2:30 back here on WNDU.

