First Alert Forecast: Hot, Hazy and Humid Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There is the chance for an isolated storm to the North of our area. Michiana remains mostly dry. It will be hot, hazy and humid. Temperatures approach 90 during the afternoon with the heat index in the lower 90s. We also see that wildfire smoke lingering in the upper levels of the atmosphere. That makes it look a little hazy during the day. High of 89.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds decrease a bit, but it remains warm and muggy overnight all while staying dry. Low of 68.

TUESDAY: Another hot and humid day. More sunshine during the first half of the day as the area remains dry. During the afternoon and evening a cold front will approach and cross the area. This may trigger a line of strong to severe storms to develop over Michiana. The storms could bring gusty winds and even some hail and heavy rain. We will be watching how things develop heading into Tuesday morning. High of 89.

WEDNESDAY: A few isolated storms are possible as the cold front moves East in the morning. The clouds remain in place until the afternoon when skies begin to clear. Much cooler. High of 79.

LONG RANGE: Clouds clear and we remain mostly sunny through the second half of the week before another chance of isolated storms by Friday. Highs staying in the lower to middle 80s heading into the weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, September 10th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 89

Sunday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.00″

