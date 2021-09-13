Advertisement

Crossroads Solar recognized for impact on local community

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It is small business week in Indiana, which provides an opportunity to mark the large contributions those businesses make.

“We’re a local manufacturer in the local community and it only makes sense that the city and the county and the local co-op that’s doing it, support the local, not only the local business. but the local social mission,” said Patrick Regan with Crossroads Solar.

Crossroads Solar in South Bend was singled out by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana’s Economic Development Corporation for the community impact it has had. Crossroads employees have all spent time in prison.

“The business is technically about helping men and women reintegrate after years or decades in prisons. The vehicle that we use to do that happens to be making solar panels for the RV industry, the residential industry, the commercial industry,” Regan explained.

Solar panel manufacturing at Crossroads has been shut down for about four months for product testing and certification. Regan says the process is finally complete and officials began training a staff of eight workers today.

Regan says the company has been hard hit by tariffs. He says solar panel frames that he could not buy in the U.S. had to be imported from China at a 111 percent premium.

