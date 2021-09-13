Body of fallen Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez back in hometown of Logansport, IN

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WNDU) - As both former and current U.S. military members lined up to honor one of their own, the body of fallen Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez arrived back in his hometown.

“For him to serve and be as kind as he was over there in Afghanistan, putting his life on the line for all of who are sitting here at home, going to work everyday. He is over there serving the country to protect us and it just hurt my soul,” Sarah Hyatt, who’s son was best friend’s with Sanchez, says.

On Sunday, Sanchez’s body was transported from Grissom Air Reserve Base to Gundrum Funeral Home in Logansport, Indiana, completing a dignified transfer.

It comes after Sanchez and 12 other U.S. troops were killed on August 26th while serving in Afghanistan.

The procession to the funeral home included a honorary fly-over, more than 6,000 motorcyclists, along with hundreds of community members waiting for his return.

Alexis Kesler, who grew up in Logansport, says she graduated in the same high school class with Sanchez back in 2017.

“When it’s someone you knew and went to school with, it’s really difficult,” Kesler says.

Hyatt says her son, too, was very good friends with Sanchez.

“Twenty-two years old…everybody loved him. My son went to school with him. They were best friends,” Hyatt told 16 News Now.

Lloyd Long, who is a life-long Logansport resident says his family is full of folks who have served. He says he hopes Sanchez’s death will remind folks just how valuable troops, like Sanchez, are to this country.

“I love to see my community come together as a whole, as one to support one each other,” Long says.

Pay their respects side by side with those who have served and continue to serve just as Sanchez did for his country.

Funeral services for Humberto Sanchez is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14th.

