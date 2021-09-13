Benton Harbor School District partners with Whirlpool for Care Counts Laundry Program

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor School District is partnering with Whirlpool to ensure students have clean clothes. The program will allow students and their families to do laundry using the supplied equipment. Students can also drop off their laundry in bags that are supplied by the school so that faculty members can do it for them.

“We have washers and dryers at every last one of our schools already hooked up. The next step is get the program rolling,” says the Benton Harbor High School Superintendent, Dr. Andrae Townsel.

“When kids miss school, you know there is that compounding factor that happens when you miss you know your basic writing, reading classes, it can compound and year over year, day over day it can extend out to other opportunities that you may have missed as a result,” says Whirlpool Communications Manager, Laura Fletty.

The Care Counts Laundry Program has contributed to decreases in chronic absenteeism, and increases in attendance rates, grades, and enrollment levels.

