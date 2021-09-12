Advertisement

Tyler Buchner makes Notre Dame debut against Toledo

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday’s Notre Dame Football win saw the debut of TB12...Tyler Buchner that is.

Buchner made his debut in the second quarter when the Irish needed an offensive spark.

The California native finished the day with 68 yards on the ground and 3-3 for 78 yards and a touchdown in the air.

Brian Kelly says getting Buchner involved yesterday was all part of the plan.

“Well, as you know from watching the game, we were trying to find ourselves offensively in the run game,” Kelly said. “We’re transitioning as we speak. We lost another offensive linemen in Carmody, so we’re trying to find a run game. We’re backed up there. I felt like going to Tyler there, he would give us the versatility in the run game that we needed at that time. Turned out it worked out pretty good. He gave us the shot in the arm that we needed.”

“He’s a baller,” running back Chris Tyree said. “I mean that’s pretty obvious when he comes in the game. I think it’s important to know that we were actually implementing that in the game plan. We had practiced a few of those packages in the week so we knew it was coming.”

Kelly said that for the last drive of the game, however, the Irish wanted to go with Coan because of his experience. But that there was no doubt that Buchner could’ve handled it as well.

The Irish dropped to Number 12 in the AP Poll following the game.

Notre Dame takes on Purdue Saturday at 2:30 back here on WNDU.

