Advertisement

Target’s car seat trade-in event starts Sunday

Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.
Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.(Source: WHP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s big car seat trade-in event is back.

If your little one is starting to outgrow their car seat, Target will take it off your hands and give you a 20-percent-off coupon for a new one.

The coupon is also good for other things, including strollers, high chairs and rockers.

The trade-in event starts Sunday and will run through Sept. 25.

Target said it will take any car seat you have, even if it’s damaged.

The coupons can be used through Oct. 2.

More information on the trade-in can be found on Target’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 10
It happened around 7 this morning. Police responded to a crash on M-62 north of U.S. 12.
23-year-old woman dies in Edwardsburg crash
Several options remain for Hoosiers to complete transactions with the BMV despite the temporary...
Indiana BMV temporarily closing 11 branches
A man is in critical condition after a crash in Mishawaka Thursday night.
Man seriously injured in Mishawaka crash
Mishawaka chose this game to honor Smith since former Mishawaka head coach and Warsaw’s leader...
Mishawaka honors former longtime football coach

Latest News

An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at Budapest's Museum...
Pope to Orban’s Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Staying hot through the start of next week
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather