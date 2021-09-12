Advertisement

Shaw singles in 10th, Red Sox beat White Sox 9-8

Boston Red Sox's Travis Shaw, right, watches his RBI-single in the 10th inning as Chicago White...
Boston Red Sox's Travis Shaw, right, watches his RBI-single in the 10th inning as Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, left, looks on during a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning after belting a three-run homer in the third, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 9-8.

Filling in with J.D. Martinez scratched from the lineup, Shaw capped a seven-run third with a drive that made it 7-2 and chased Chicago starter Dylan Cease.

The AL Central-leading White Sox tied it with five in the fourth and took an 8-7 lead in the fifth when Yasmani Grandal homered off Ryan Brasier.

Boston tied it in the eighth on Enrique Hernández’s sacrifice fly against Craig Kimbrel.

Alex Verdugo started the 10th on second and moved up on Bobby Dalbec’s grounder to first.

Shaw then lined a tiebreaking single to right against Mike Wright (0-1).

9/11/2021 11:51:17 PM (GMT -4:00)

