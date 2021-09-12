Advertisement

Patriots Parade event held in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The veterans of foreign wars post honored American heroes, veterans, and 9-11 victims with a patriots day event.

For a small admission fee of ten dollars. Attendees were able to enjoy music by the band Memphis Underground and good food to raise money for the organization.

Although 9-11 is typically not commemorated in this kind of way, organizers wanted to honor victims and heroes a little differently.

“We want to celebrate what we made it through. And of course we’re remembering the whole entire day, but we wanna celebrate all of our military people and all of the first responders and let them know that we haven’t forgotten about them,” said Jill Begeman, President of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

Organizers say this was the first time the event was held on 9-11 but are looking to do it annually.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 10
It happened around 7 this morning. Police responded to a crash on M-62 north of U.S. 12.
23-year-old woman dies in Edwardsburg crash
Several options remain for Hoosiers to complete transactions with the BMV despite the temporary...
Indiana BMV temporarily closing 11 branches
A man is in critical condition after a crash in Mishawaka Thursday night.
Man seriously injured in Mishawaka crash
Mishawaka chose this game to honor Smith since former Mishawaka head coach and Warsaw’s leader...
Mishawaka honors former longtime football coach

Latest News

- clipped version
Notre Dame fans excited about the return of football season and home games
- clipped version
- clipped version
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Staying hot through the start of next week
Bell Ringing Ceremony
St. Patrick’s County Park Bell Ringing Ceremony