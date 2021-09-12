Patriots Parade event held in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The veterans of foreign wars post honored American heroes, veterans, and 9-11 victims with a patriots day event.

For a small admission fee of ten dollars. Attendees were able to enjoy music by the band Memphis Underground and good food to raise money for the organization.

Although 9-11 is typically not commemorated in this kind of way, organizers wanted to honor victims and heroes a little differently.

“We want to celebrate what we made it through. And of course we’re remembering the whole entire day, but we wanna celebrate all of our military people and all of the first responders and let them know that we haven’t forgotten about them,” said Jill Begeman, President of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

Organizers say this was the first time the event was held on 9-11 but are looking to do it annually.

