One killed in early morning shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have confirmed that one person has been killed in an early morning shooting in the 800 block of East Washington Street in South Bend.

Dispatch tells us the call came in before 4 o’clock, and neighbors say there were many people gathered at the house before the shooting.

This is a rapidly developing story, and there’s no word yet on possible motive of the shooter or the victim’s identity.

