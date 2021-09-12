Advertisement

One killed in early morning shooting

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people with...
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people with gunshot wounds.(Source: WTOC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have confirmed that one person has been killed in an early morning shooting in the 800 block of East Washington Street in South Bend.

Dispatch tells us the call came in before 4 o’clock, and neighbors say there were many people gathered at the house before the shooting.

This is a rapidly developing story, and there’s no word yet on possible motive of the shooter or the victim’s identity.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this situation.

We’ll have an update for you at 8 o’clock this morning.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 10
It happened around 7 this morning. Police responded to a crash on M-62 north of U.S. 12.
23-year-old woman dies in Edwardsburg crash
Several options remain for Hoosiers to complete transactions with the BMV despite the temporary...
Indiana BMV temporarily closing 11 branches
A man is in critical condition after a crash in Mishawaka Thursday night.
Man seriously injured in Mishawaka crash
Mishawaka chose this game to honor Smith since former Mishawaka head coach and Warsaw’s leader...
Mishawaka honors former longtime football coach

Latest News

- clipped version
Notre Dame fans excited about the return of football season and home games
- clipped version
- clipped version
Patriots Parade Event held to honor and celebrate veterans, victims, and heroes
Patriots Parade event held in Mishawaka
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Staying hot through the start of next week