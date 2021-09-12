Advertisement

Notre Dame fans excited about the return of football season and home games

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - From packed bars, to fans dancing on the sidewalks, everyone was enjoying their Fighting Irish playing at home.

Eddy street is always bustling with fans and students showing off their Notre Dame gear and school spirit, but on game days, the energy is unmatched.

“We’re looking to win.” “they will pull it off, they better pull it off.” “Toledo who?,” said Jamie Darwin and Tommy Chong.

" There is nothing like the Notre Dame experience,” said Jonathan Knema.

“We tailgated which is a really cool experience. and just all the school spirit and everything it was great,” said Sarah Barritt.

" Go ND!,” exclaimed Caleb Garing.

The next home game will be Saturday, the 18th, against Purdue.

It’s always a good time on Eddy Street when it’s game day at Notre Dame.

