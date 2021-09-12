Advertisement

Michigan beats Washington 31-10 after Harbaugh’s trick play

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) rushes away from Washington defensive back Kyler...
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) rushes away from Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon, right, in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Blake Corum sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown to give Michigan a double-digit lead in the second quarter, one play after Jim Harbaugh called for a fake punt and the Wolverines pulled away to beat Washington 31-10.

Michigan relied on a tandem of running backs, swarming defense and special teams to take and keep control of the game.

The Huskies have lost their first two games for the first time since 2008 when they finished 0-12.

