Michigan beats Washington 31-10 after Harbaugh’s trick play

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Blake Corum sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown to give Michigan a double-digit lead in the second quarter, one play after Jim Harbaugh called for a fake punt and the Wolverines pulled away to beat Washington 31-10.

Michigan relied on a tandem of running backs, swarming defense and special teams to take and keep control of the game.

The Huskies have lost their first two games for the first time since 2008 when they finished 0-12.

9/11/2021 11:55:53 PM (GMT -4:00)