Leury Garcia HR in 9th lifts White Sox over Red Sox 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Leury Garcia hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Chicago White Sox over the Boston Red Sox 2-1.

After Boston reliever Garrett Whitlock struck out Eloy Jiménez and Yasmani Grandal to begin the inning, Garcia behind 0-2 before hitting a 98 mph fastball over the center-field fence.

It was the fifth homer of the season for Garcia, who is filling in at shortstop with starter Tim Anderson on the injured list.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead and a three-hit shutout into the ninth before Craig Kimbrel struggled with his control and blew the save.

9/12/2021 5:44:39 PM (GMT -4:00)