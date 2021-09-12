Advertisement

Leury Garcia HR in 9th lifts White Sox over Red Sox 2-1

The Chicago White Sox celebrate at home plate teammate Leury Garcia's walkoff home run during...
The Chicago White Sox celebrate at home plate teammate Leury Garcia's walkoff home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Leury Garcia hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Chicago White Sox over the Boston Red Sox 2-1.

After Boston reliever Garrett Whitlock struck out Eloy Jiménez and Yasmani Grandal to begin the inning, Garcia behind 0-2 before hitting a 98 mph fastball over the center-field fence.

It was the fifth homer of the season for Garcia, who is filling in at shortstop with starter Tim Anderson on the injured list.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead and a three-hit shutout into the ninth before Craig Kimbrel struggled with his control and blew the save.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/12/2021 5:44:39 PM (GMT -4:00)

