Joey Wendle, Dietrich Enns lead Rays to 7-2 win over Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls, left, and Kevin Kiermaier celebrate the team's win over the...
Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls, left, and Kevin Kiermaier celebrate the team's win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Joey Wendle tripled and homered, 30-year-old Dietrich Enns won for the first time in the major leagues and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 on Saturday.

Kevin Kiermaier doubled and tripled to help the Rays end a two-game losing streak.

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera picked up his 2,974th career hit with an RBI single in the fourth.

Enns struck out six in four hitless innings of relief, nine years after being drafted by the New York Yankees out of Central Michigan University.

9/11/2021 9:43:53 PM (GMT -4:00)

