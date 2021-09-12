Advertisement

JD Bertrand earns game ball from Toledo game

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish came away with the 32-29 victory over Toledo in their home opener this afternoon.

Although it wasn’t the prettiest of victories, one player dominated for the second week in a row.

Brian Kelly awarded linebacker JD Bertrand with the game ball following Saturday’s win.

Bertrand once again led the team in tackles, this time with 11.

He’s the first Irish defender since Alohi Gilman in 2018 with back-to-back games of more than 10 tackles.

Bertrand gives all the credit to his coaches.

“I mean I felt super comfortable,” Bertrand said. “I think it’s a big credit to our coaches. They do a great job preparing us. They’re giving us formational cues. They’re giving us making sure we study and understand the defense inside and out so when you know the defense and you kind of have an idea of what the offense is going to do. You’re going to be pretty comfortable when you get out there and just be able to find the ball from there.”

Bertrand recovered the fumble that sealed the victory, but it was Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa who forced that fumble.

After the game, Myron was focused on his family as he facetimed with them back in Hawaii for his father’s funeral.

His father passed away last month.

