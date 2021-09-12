Advertisement

Hoosiers use fast start to rout Idaho 56-14 in home opener

Indiana running back Stephen Carr (5) is hit by Idaho linebacker Coleman Johnson (10) and...
Indiana running back Stephen Carr (5) is hit by Idaho linebacker Coleman Johnson (10) and cornerback Marcus Harris (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Michael Penix Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and the Indiana Hoosiers scored two special teams touchdowns for the first time since 1969 in a 56-14 rout over Idaho.

Indiana has won 18 of its last 20 home openers though few were more dominant than this game.

The Hoosiers took a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Javon Swinton returned a block punt for a score and D.J. Mathews Jr.’s an 81-yard punt return made it 35-0 before the Vandals had a first down.

9/11/2021 11:10:11 PM (GMT -4:00)

