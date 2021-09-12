Advertisement

Healthy 49ers start strong with 41-33 win over lowly Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the second...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Dre Greenlaw returned an interception for a touchdown to help the San Francisco 49ers score 17 points over two-plus minutes late in the first half and they held on for a 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions.

San Francisco led 38-10 early in the fourth quarter and allowed Detroit to score 23 points in three-plus minutes to pull within eight points.

The Lions turned over the ball on downs at the San Francisco 24 with 12 seconds left.

9/12/2021 4:44:43 PM (GMT -4:00)

