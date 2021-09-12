Advertisement

Flores homers, Giants beat Cubs 6-5 for 7th straight win

Chicago Cubs' David Bote, left and Frank Schwindel, right, celebrate Bote's run scored against...
Chicago Cubs' David Bote, left and Frank Schwindel, right, celebrate Bote's run scored against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)(Mark Black | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Wilmer Flores homered and drove in three runs, Kris Bryant scored two against his former team, and the San Francisco Giants hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 for their season-high seventh straight win.

Owners of the best record in the majors, the Giants matched their longest streak since a seven-game run in August 2020.

They were rolling along with a 6-3 lead in the seventh before the Cubs scored two while chasing Logan Webb (10-3).

The Cubs had the tying run on in the ninth after Jake McGee gave up a one-out double to pinch hitter Patrick Wisdom.

But Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ grounded to first.

