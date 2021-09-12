Advertisement

Efficient Wilson leads Seahawks past Colts 28-16 in opener

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts...
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Russell Wilson threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and Seattle clamped down in the second half to give the Seahawks a 28-16 season-opening victory at Indianapolis.

Wilson had a perfect passer rating in the first half and finished 18 of 23 with 254 yards and four scores, taking his first snaps for new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Indianapolis lost its eighth straight opener and its fifth in a row with a different quarterback.

Carson Wentz was 25 of 38 with 251 yards and was sacked three times in his Colts debut.

