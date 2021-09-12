Candelario 2 homers, Tigers walk off Rays with walk in 11th

DETROIT (AP) - Robbie Grossman drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning, Jeimer Candelario homered twice, and the Detroit Tigers pulled out an 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The walk issued by J.P. Feyereisen brought in Victor Reyes. Candelario’s second homer, a two-run shot, tied the game in the 10th after the Rays took a 7-5 lead in the top of the inning.

Kyle Funkhouser pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the win.

Yandy Diaz doubled twice and drove in three runs for Tampa Bay.

Nelson Cruz also homered for the Rays, his 31st.

9/12/2021 5:04:01 PM (GMT -4:00)