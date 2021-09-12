Advertisement

Candelario 2 homers, Tigers walk off Rays with walk in 11th

Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman, middle, is congratualted by teammates after walking in the...
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman, middle, is congratualted by teammates after walking in the winning run with the bases loaded against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eleventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Robbie Grossman drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning, Jeimer Candelario homered twice, and the Detroit Tigers pulled out an 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The walk issued by J.P. Feyereisen brought in Victor Reyes. Candelario’s second homer, a two-run shot, tied the game in the 10th after the Rays took a 7-5 lead in the top of the inning.

Kyle Funkhouser pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the win.

Yandy Diaz doubled twice and drove in three runs for Tampa Bay.

Nelson Cruz also homered for the Rays, his 31st.

9/12/2021 5:04:01 PM (GMT -4:00)

