Thorne passes for 4 TDs, Michigan State rolls Youngstown St

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Payton Thorne threw for four touchdowns, including two long strikes to Jayden Reed, and ran for another score as Michigan State rolled to a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State.

Thorne connected with Reed on Michigan State’s first play from scrimmage, the second straight game in which the Spartans scored from 75-yards out on its opening play.

Reed caught four passes for 181 yards, while Jordon Simmons rushed for 140 yards on 19 carries for the Spartans, who led 35-7 at halftime.

Demeatric Crenshaw rushed for 69 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown for the Penguins.

9/11/2021 4:48:11 PM (GMT -4:00)