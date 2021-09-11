Advertisement

Thorne passes for 4 TDs, Michigan State rolls Youngstown St

Michigan State receiver Jalen Nailor, top, offensive guard Matt Carrick (56) and receiver...
Michigan State receiver Jalen Nailor, top, offensive guard Matt Carrick (56) and receiver Jayden Reed, left, celebrate Nailor's touchdown reception against Youngstown State during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 42-14. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Payton Thorne threw for four touchdowns, including two long strikes to Jayden Reed, and ran for another score as Michigan State rolled to a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State.

Thorne connected with Reed on Michigan State’s first play from scrimmage, the second straight game in which the Spartans scored from 75-yards out on its opening play.

Reed caught four passes for 181 yards, while Jordon Simmons rushed for 140 yards on 19 carries for the Spartans, who led 35-7 at halftime.

Demeatric Crenshaw rushed for 69 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown for the Penguins.

9/11/2021 4:48:11 PM (GMT -4:00)

